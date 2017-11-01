Young Children Terrorize North Grounds

Eric Hall '18
(he/him/his)
Managing Editor

Last Monday, on the eve of All Hallows Eve, miniature monsters and munchkin-sized superheroes overtook Spies Garden at the annual Halloween Carnival. Professors, law students, and faculty brought their kids to school to sample the tricks and treats 1L sections had on offer. Groups of 1Ls offered all variety of sweet eats including frosted donuts dangled from strings, and spooky cupcakes handed out without fuss. For games, 1Ls delivered a wheel of fortune with prizes, witch’s hat ring-toss, and—our personal favorite—Section C’s professional mummy wrapping services. 

Cdr. Emma Ospina trains with a donut in anticipation of a zero gravity environment. Photo courtesy of Eric Hall.

The Community Fellows group brought a basin of apples for bobbing where sisters Kyoko and Ryoko (pictured) could be found sparring with a pair of Honeycrisps that refused to be bit. Their mother, Shoko Terasaka, is an LLM candidate from Japan.  Nearby, LLM-candidate Maria Londono’s daughter Commander Emma Ospina (pictured; dressed in a NASA flight suit) took chunks out of a suspended frosted donut. Charles Cain, a 1L, and his wife Anita brought their human child, Teddy, and their canine child, Chevy, both dressed as Paddington Bear. 

Olivia and her mother, Kate Duvall, attempt to rehab the scary image of witches. Photo courtesy of Eric Hall.

Professors and faculty were eager to get in on the fun. Kate Duvall, appeared escorted by Batman (son Charlie) and a mysterious cat-like witch (daughter Olivia). And Professor George Geis was stalked into the courtyard by terrifying T-Rex. With the latest Halloween Carnival, UVa Law continued a time-honored tradition of gathering law school families for some fall-time fun.

Ryoko Terasaka gets some assistance with her apple bob as her sister, Unicorn Kyoko looks on. Photo courtesy of Eric Hall

