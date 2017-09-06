Virginia Law Weekly Wins ABA Newspaper Award

“The Virginia Law Weekly blends its roots as a news source for the school of law community with an occasional slightly satirical tone. Its staff of roughly 20 accepts articles on any topic of interest to students from guest writers, giving access to students, faculty, and a wide cross-section of the school. The paper covered elections for the student-run disciplinary system; the denial of organization status to DREAMers on Grounds and the controversy surrounding the decision; and their SBA’s reform of its bylaws and constitution. The VLW also examined “Hoos Got Your Back,” the campus-wide initiative to end sexual violence. And we commend you on your continued commitment to discovering and sharing the truth.”

- ABA Law Student Division award notes